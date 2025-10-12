This season is sinking like the Titanic, the Ravens are 1 and 5, game was close until it wasn't

BALTIMORE — Welp, with all things considered, this loss didn't look as disastrous as many football almanacs predicted. The game was close until it wasn't. The Ravens lose to the Rams 17-3.

The Defense:

Surprisingly against the Rams' high-powered offense, the defense held Matthew Stafford to 181 yards and one passing TD. They didn't get bulldozed as many anticipated. Getting Marlon Humphrey and adding Alohi Gilman helped.

The Offense:

Derrick Henry was able to finally get going since his big showing in week 1, ending his day with 24 carries for 122 yards.

However, the Ravens came up short three times in the red zone.

On one goal line sequence, which was a mix of back-to-back Mark Andrews tush pushes, Henry gets stopped short on the goal line on 4th down.

This team not being able to punch it in on the 1-yard line is bad news and an indictment of both the offensive line and the playcalling.

Penalties and fumbles:

The team continues to be undisciplined and unfocused. Untimely penalties on both sides of the ball have been stalking this team for several seasons.

The backbreaker in this game was two drive-killing fumbles by WR Zay Flowers—one on a handoff and another in which Zay was trying to make defenders miss on a play.

QB Carousel:

It's baffling that the coaching staff waited so long to put Huntley in for Rush. Cooper has already thrown four picks. He was signed this offseason for $6.2 million.

Lamar had the same number of picks at the end of last season.

Huntley tried to come in and jumpstart the offense, but it was too little too late. The change under center resulted in no points being scored.

Lamar's Value:

This is how valuable Lamar is for the Ravens. This offense can barely sustain drives without him. There is little to no possibility for explosive plays.

The defense has already given up historical highs in points/yards.

This team wasn't perfect with him healthy, but they have less than no shot without him.

It's absolutely mind-blowing how in a little over one month, the Ravens have gone from a Super Bowl hopeful to being in the run for a top 5 draft pick after this season.

If there are any changes or switches to be flipped, Owings Mills needs to flip them.

How much will Lamar's expected return after the bye week truly mean? He's a generational QB, but he's not Captain America.