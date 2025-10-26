The Ravens crawled out of the coffin like Dracula with a win against the Bears, 30-16

BALTIMORE — To quote the great Boba Fett, "This is the way."

The Ravens went old school and played the best defense it could—limiting big plays and getting stops in the red zone.

Over the last two games, the Ravens defense has limited the Rams to 17 points and the Bears to 16.

It seems whatever soul-searching was done in Owings Mills, in addition to the trade for Alohi Gilman, has been paying off.

The Ravens' pass rush was able to make Bears QB Caleb Williams uncomfortable by rushing him through his progressions and getting him off his spot.

He hit a few big plays throughoutthe game, but the Ravens didn't give up the backbreaker.

The hero plays on defense and came on an interception in Bear's territory by CB Nate Wiggins and a sack by Mike Green.

The offense also jumped in the time machine as well creating balanced, sustained drives.

QB Tyler Huntley was a trooper, showing veteran poise in the pocket and letting the game come to him. Snoop, since his time away from Baltimore, has gotten better.

His tape is almost night and day from what he was previously as Lamar's backup. He finished the afternoon 17 for 22 and one TD.

Even the explosive forgotten running back Keaton Mitchell got 4 carries for 43 yards. It's mind-boggling how he hasn't seen the field up until this point.

This full team performance yielded a 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears, who were looking to go 5-2.

Lamar Jackson is expected back next week against the Miami Dolphins.

With a number of winnable games in the back half of the schedule, the Ravens can see some semblance of hope.

Although these games looking winnable or not means nothing. They still have to go out and win them.

Only time will tell.

For now, let's enjoy the win.

