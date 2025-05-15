Watch Now
The Ravens 2025 schedule has landed in the nest

Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, right, talks with general manager Eric DeCosta as the team works out during the team's NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
BALTIMORE — Another anxiety-inducing wait for Ravens fans has come to an end. The 2025 schedule has finally dropped.

Players and members of the Ravens Flock alike are anxious to move on from the bitter loss in the divisional round to the Bills last season. Fortunately, the opportunity for revenge is nigh.

The first six weeks of the Ravens schedule is littered with playoff teams, with the Bills in week one in Buffalo on Sunday Night Football.

The Lions come to Baltimore week three on Monday Night Football. The purple and black then travel to Kansas City in week 4.

The Texans and Rams come to the bank in weeks five and six, respectively. The Ravens then go to Miami to butt heads with the Dolphins Thursday night in week 9.

To end the prime time slate, the Bengals will come to Baltimore on Thanksgiving.

At this point, the Ravens have four prime-time games compared to five last season.

It goes without saying the Ravens want to get off to a fast start, as key games they dropped last season against the Raiders and Browns forced them to go on the road during playoffs after the Wild Card round at home.

