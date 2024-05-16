The Ravens' 2024 schedule is here, and it's the second toughest in the NFL

BALTIMORE — After countless leaks and predictions, the NFL 17-game schedule has been released. The Baltimore Ravens were one game away from getting to the Super Bowl in January, and the purple and black will have to turn the page on last season’s heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.



They have been rewarded with the second-most difficult schedule in the league for 2024. Their AFC North rivals—the Browns and the Steelers—have the number one and number three most difficult schedules, respectively.

The highlights of the Ravens obstacle course to a Lombardi Trophy consists of five prime-time matchups, including 10 games with playoff teams from 2023 (CLE (2x), PIT (2x), PHI, BUF, KC, DAL, HOU, and TB).

The first of these is the grand opening game of the football season, a repeat of the AFC championship game on September 5 at 8:20 pm against the Chiefs at Arrowhead. The Bills come to Baltimore week 4. The second edition of the Harbaugh Bowl hits week 12 in Los Angeles. Of course, we have a late Steelers game (Week 16). The Ravens play on Christmas again this year, as they will be hosted by the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The season will end with the Browns coming to the Bank.