The 53-man Ravens roster is here: Who's in? Who's Out?

BALTIMORE — After a lot of nail-biting by Ravens Nation, the 53-man roster has been released.

Undrafted but not outlasted 😤

Three undrafted rookies who have quickly made their names known in Baltimore are in the nest.

One of them is rookie linebacker Jay Higgins. Pro Football Focus rated the former Hawkeye as the best at his position among the entire rookie class. Higgins also snagged an interception in the Ravens' first preseason game.

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr said, “He's a real instinctive player… his résumé speaks for itself.”

The second is rookie cornerback Keyon Martin, who has been making plays all over the field. In the Ravens' final preseason game, he notched a 26-yard pick-six.

"[Keyon Martin]'s done it all preseason, every single game," says DB's coach Chuck Pagano.

"It's like, who is this kid? He just shows up, and he makes plays. He's so instinctive. He's so smart and is football savvy. His football IQ is off the charts."

The last of the three is rookie safety Reuben Lowery, who also had an interception in the Ravens' second preseason game.

The Ravens' secondary looks to be simply one of the best position groups in the league.

*Knock on wood.*

"[In my] 37th year in coaching – 19th in the National Football League—this is as good a group as I've been around in those 19 years in the National Football League," said Coach Pagano.

"[They have the] talent levels, but they don't miss on the football character of the guys that come in here [from] top to bottom. Yes, it is a tough day. There's going to be some tough conversations to be had. We're going to have to say goodbye to a lot of really good football players, but the guys that are here, the guys that won't be [waived], they've done enough and put enough good stuff out there on tape."

"We always tell them when they come in that the reality is we got 90 [players] here, [but] only 53 make it. So, you're trying to make this team and 31 others. So, they've always done a great job here."

Gut Punches 👊

The biggest surprise of all was cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. Reporters close to the team said Armour-Davis had a strong camp and played well in games. However, he has struggled to stay on the field, having been placed on injured reserve four times in his first three seasons.

The Ravens also released fan-favorite defensive lineman Brent Urban. According to Ravens writer Jeff Zrebiec, he will likely factor into their early-season roster plans.

A game of runs 🏃🏾‍♂️

In addition to the secondary and linebacker core, the Ravens have a lot of depth at running back as well.

Everyone knows Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, but Keaton Mitchell is looking to pick up where he left off in 2023 before he had a season-ending knee injury. At the time, the explosive back was averaging 8.4 yards a carry.

Running back Rasheen Ali showed up big time this summer too. During the preseason, he showed great agility and vision on his runs, including kick returns.