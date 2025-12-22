Story of the season: fumbling when the lights are brightest, Ravens lose 28-24

BALTIMORE — Tale of Tape 1st Half:

The Ravens started out with all gas, no breaks. The first drive was well-balanced between the run and pass. Lamar had enough time to go through his progressions to find his receivers.

Derrick is looking at how he looked at this time last year, punching it in for TD.

Marlon Humphrey then picks Drake Maye off in the redzone.

The Ravens got the ball back, and they were again running a balanced gamplan marching up the field.

However, Henry would fumble, killing all of the momentum the Ravens had.

The Pats scored a TD.

To make matters worse, Lamar was injured on a keeper as he was running up the middle. According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, he would leave with a back injury.

The injury gods haven't kind to number eight this season. His CVS receipt continues to get longer - hamstring, knee, ankle, toe, and now... back.

Tyler Huntley is in the field. Lamar would eventually be ruled out.

QB Lamar Jackson (back) is questionable to return. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 22, 2025

Both teams would boot a field goal. The game going into the half was tied at 10.

2nd Half:

Ravens' defense comes out and gets a stop. Ravens punt after a couple of strong runs to get into Pats territory.

Pats get a FG

Score: 13-10

Ravens get the ball and move with a purpose. They run an end-around. Zay Flowers kicks down the door for an 18-yd-TD.

Zay Flowers takes it himself for the lead!



NEvsBAL on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/iRatb21gFD — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2025

Ravens defense struggles to get to Drake continue.

Ravens defense comes up big again. The group stops the Pats on a fake punt and force a fumble.

After shaking off a few false start penalties, Ravens punch it in on the ground again.

Score: 24-13

Pats get a bomb and two pt conversion by Drake Maye.

Score: 24-21 Ravens

Questionable roster decisions here. Derrick Henry, after gashing the Patriots on the previous drive, doesn't see the field.

Ravens go three-and-out.

The Patriots score again on the ground.

Score: 28-24

Derrick Henry hasn't seen the field since the Ravens' last score. Tyler Huntley would deliver a ball to Zay Flowers, but Zay would cut back in the middle of the field and fumble.

Final thoughts:

The story of this game and the story of the season - fumbling into a 28-24 loss.

Derrick Henry's fumble in the first half and Zay Flowers fumble on the final drive would doom the Ravens mirroring earlier losses this season.

In the biggest moments, this team has dropped the ball literally in gotta have it moments.

Yet another baffling coaching decision to take Derrick Henry off the field on the final two drives when he had been bulldozing the Patriots is mind-blowing.

This loss looks like many of the Ravens losses over the last four seasons. Big changes are needed.