Same song different week, Ravens get clobbered against the Texans

The only certainty in life is pain:

In just 5 weeks, the Baltimore Ravens have turned into the Baltimore patients.

The teams' injury report reads like a CVS receipt for a family of five.

Game status vs. Texans pic.twitter.com/br78jtqZtE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2025

The key players who will be on the sideline in street clothes include Quarterback Lamar Jackson, safety Kyle Hamilton, Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, middle linebacker Roquan Smith and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

The path to victory:

Let's be honest here - when the Ravens were fully healthy, they were struggling especially on defense giving up a number of late game leads ending in loses.

Before the season started fans were on the highway of super bowl expetations but the flock along with national/local pundits were blindsided. Five weeks later, the fate of the Ravens season hangs in the balance with a record of 1 and 3.

However, the Ravens one hope against the Texans is to gas up the mack truck with a heavy dose of Derrick Henry, Keaton Mitchell, and Justice Hill.

If this team is going to win it will be by controlling the clock and maybe....maybe forcing one or two turnovers on defense.

The Game:

1st Quarter:

The Texans get the ball first and take a 10 play drive straight into the endzone.

Score: 7-0 Texans

An Illegal motion play negates 5 yard run from justice hill. Cooper hits Flowers for a nice chuck then Mark Andrews for a first down.

Cooper hits Kolar for a first down. Cooper then hits Deandre Hopkins for a big first down. The Ravens wind up kicking a field goal.

The Ravens have been struggling on the ground so far. The Texans have been staking the box and stopping Henry before he gets started.

Score: 7-3 Texans

Texans moving down field making it look easy. Wow a hilding penalty pushes the Texans back and Kyle Van Noy gets a sack on third down. Texans kick a field goal.

Score: 10-3 Texans

Ravens get nothing going. Cooper gets sacked deep in Ravens territory. They punt the ball back to Houston.

Houston scores another touchdown.

Score: 17-3 Texans

Ravens get nothing on offense and punt.

Texans score again.

Score: 24-3

Tyler Loop misses a field goal.

Score: 24-3

Halftime:

Third Quarter to Final:

Let's not get caught up in the particulars. The Texans kept scoring and the Ravens could only muster one garbage time touchdown.

The Ravens defense has looked bad healthy. They looked even worse today. This is what the team looks like without Lamar Jackson in addition to the other key injuries and continued poor coaching. Cooper Rush also threw three interceptions.

Score: 44-10 Texans

Final Thoughts:

From this vantage point, this season is looking like a wash. Ravens move to 1-4, one of their worst starts in team history.

Silver lining:

Ravens fans can start looking towards a possible high draft pick for either the D-line or O-line. One can hope changes will be made between now and then.