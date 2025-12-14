'Revenge is best served cold': Ravens shut the door on the Bengals, 24-0

BALTIMORE — The Ravens shut out Joe Burrow and the Bengals, 24-0.

The Ravens now sit at 7-7 and are still in the playoff hunt with games left against the Patriots, Packers, and Steelers.

The Defense:

The Ravens' defense played with anger and grit on Sunday in Cincinnati.

This same group, which had 32 points scored on them two weeks ago in a game against the Bengals, did a complete 180.

They hurried Burrow and got two interceptions along with a handful of sacks.

One of these was a pick-six.

Kyle Van Noy, who caught the second interception, did his best Ed Reed impression and lateraled the ball to Alohi Gilman, who ran it in for a TD.

The group completely closing the door on this super-talented Bengals offense was a pleasant surprise.

Burrow and Chase have been known to be a thorn in the Ravens' side, even when the Ravens win.

The Offense:

Lamar Jackson also reminded everyone who he is when he is given time in the pocket.

He would finish his day with 2 TDS, including a dot to Zay Flowers.

Derrick Henry notched 100 yards on 11 carries. Keaton Mitchell said "hi" with 66 yards on eight carries.

Stutter stepping:

The offense started slowly early on.

At times, they would move with ease downfield, running the ball from under center with Henry and Keaton just to go back to the shotgun formation and disrupt all of their momentum.

The Bengals' defense couldn't stop the run from under center. This team has a habit of stopping what's working.

This may sound like nitpicking, but this is drive-killing, especially when every game counts down the stretch.

Luckily, their first score would be on a dump off in the flat to Rasheen Ali, who took it to the house.

Their second TD would come on a homing missile launched from Lamar to Zay Flowers in the back of the end zone.

Medical Tent:

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie left the game with a foot injury.

Rookie linebacker Teddye Buchanan left with a serious knee injury.

According to Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink, Harbaugh said Ronnie Stanley should be fine.