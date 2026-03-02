Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
Local SportsFootballRavens Football

Actions

Ravens welcome decorated health and performance Coach Dr. Nic Gill to the nest

Nic Gill
CLAUDE PARIS/ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand rugby union physical trainer Nic Gill, center with the ball, directs New Zealand players during a training session in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2009. New Zealand are due to play France at the Velodrome Stadium, in Marseille, in an international rugby union match on Saturday. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Nic Gill
Posted
and last updated

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — In 2023, the Ravens' strength staff received an F- minus grade.

To add insult to injury, no pun intended, current and former players turned their mics on via Twitter at the time.

Since then, the team has taken a hard look in the mirror regarding that department.

On the NFLPA 2026 report card, the strength coaches received an A.

To bolster this group even further, the Ravens have announced the addition of health and performance coach Dr. Nic Gill as their new VP of health and performance.

After spending 18 years with the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team Gill is considered one of the best in sports.

Dr Gill has helped the All Blacks maintain a win percentage of over .800.

"As an expert in high performance, Gilly's ability to lead an integrated and collaborative staff and to develop strong lasting relationships with players makes him an ideal fit for this newly-created role," General Manager Eric DeCosta says.

"The health and performance of our players is paramount, and we are confident that Nic Gill positions us to be an industry standard organization moving forward."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MFM ROMANCE SCAM RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Matter for Mallory

Handwritten playbook reveals how romance scam victims are targeted
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are