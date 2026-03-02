Ravens welcome decorated health and performance Coach Dr. Nic Gill to the nest

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — In 2023, the Ravens' strength staff received an F- minus grade.

To add insult to injury, no pun intended, current and former players turned their mics on via Twitter at the time.

#Ravens 2021 first round pick WR Rashod Bateman responds to Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta saying on BAL problems drafting WRs: “If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers. ... We're gonna keep swinging…….”:



BATEMAN: “how bout you play to your… pic.twitter.com/sgImEMM2IU — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 2, 2023

Definitely ruined my career. 3 year season ending injuries in a row after being healthy my entire career prior. https://t.co/KLFCqgXOHe — Quincy Adeboyejo (@QuincyA18) March 2, 2023

Since then, the team has taken a hard look in the mirror regarding that department.

On the NFLPA 2026 report card, the strength coaches received an A.

To bolster this group even further, the Ravens have announced the addition of health and performance coach Dr. Nic Gill as their new VP of health and performance.

We have hired Dr. Nic Gill as our VP of health and performance, to lead integrated efforts across the strength and conditioning, medical, nutrition and sports science teams to optimize player health and performance. pic.twitter.com/6lSioZVXP9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 2, 2026

After spending 18 years with the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team Gill is considered one of the best in sports.

Dr Gill has helped the All Blacks maintain a win percentage of over .800.

"As an expert in high performance, Gilly's ability to lead an integrated and collaborative staff and to develop strong lasting relationships with players makes him an ideal fit for this newly-created role," General Manager Eric DeCosta says.

"The health and performance of our players is paramount, and we are confident that Nic Gill positions us to be an industry standard organization moving forward."