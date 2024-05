BALTIMORE — The NFL has revealed its first game to kickoff the 2024 season, and the Ravens are a part of it.

Baltimore will get their shot at revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 5.

It's a rematch from January's AFC Championship game in which the Ravens lost at home 17-10.

The game will air at 8:20pm on NBC.

Meanwhile, the entire 2024 schedule will be unveiled Wednesday at 8pm on NFL Network.