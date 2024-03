BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have traded starting right tackle Morgan Moses to the New York Jets, per reports.

Along with Moses, the Jets will acquire the Ravens' fourth-round pick.

The Ravens will also gain the Jets' fourth-round pick and their sixth-round pick.

Since signing with the team in 2022, Moses, 33, has started in all 31 games he appeared in.

He now returns to the Jets, where he was drafted back in 2014.