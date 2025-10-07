Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ravens trade OLB Odafe Oweh, 7th round pick to Los Angeles Chargers

Jack Dempsey/AP
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) and Denver Broncos offensive tackle Bobby Massie (70) compete during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are trading outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and a seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Baltimore will receive safety Alohi Gilman and a fifth-round pick, Schefter said.

Oweh, 26, was in the final year of his contract and was set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Following his first double-digit sack season last year, Oweh has tallied 10 total tackles in the Ravens' first five games.

According to Schefter, the Ravens will save roughly $8 million against their cap with the trade.

Gilman, 28, is now the second safety addition the Ravens made to help out an injury-riddled secondary. The team also signed Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the practice squad.

Gilman has tallied 247 total tackles, five interceptions, and four forced fumbles in his six-year career with the Chargers.

