Ravens trade OLB Odafe Oweh, 7th round pick to Los Angeles Chargers

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are trading outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and a seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Baltimore will receive safety Alohi Gilman and a fifth-round pick, Schefter said.

Oweh, 26, was in the final year of his contract and was set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Following his first double-digit sack season last year, Oweh has tallied 10 total tackles in the Ravens' first five games.

According to Schefter, the Ravens will save roughly $8 million against their cap with the trade.

Gilman, 28, is now the second safety addition the Ravens made to help out an injury-riddled secondary. The team also signed Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the practice squad.

Gilman has tallied 247 total tackles, five interceptions, and four forced fumbles in his six-year career with the Chargers.