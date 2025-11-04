Ravens trade for Titans edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are trading for Tennessee Titans edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

In exchange for Jones, the Ravens are sending the Titans a conditional fifth-round pick, meaning it could become a fourth-round pick.

Jones, 28, is a six-year veteran in the NFL who was drafted by the Denver Broncos. He signed a three-year deal following the end of his rookie contract with the Seahawks, where he was later released after two seasons.

The Titans signed Jones to a one-year deal worth $10 million.

He's tallied 4.5 sacks in the last four games of this season. His career-high is 6.5.

In his career, Jones has tallied 35 sacks, three force fumbles, and one interception.

Jones joins a Ravens team who were in high need in the edge rush department after trading away outside linebacker Odafe Oweh to the Chargers and losing Tavius Robinson due to injury.

This might not be the end of trade moves for the Ravens, who could look to improve in the trenches as the trade deadline approaches.