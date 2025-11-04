Ravens’ trade deadline moves: Can Baltimore’s new additions power a playoff run?

BALTIMORE — Well folks, that's all she wrote as the trade deadline for the 2025 NFL season has passed.

Baltimore completed three trades ahead of Tuesday's deadline:

• Traded outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick

• Traded a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick, which previously belonged to the New York Jets, to the Tennessee Titans for edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones

• Traded Jaire Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 sixth-round pick

The Ravens also signed defensive end Carl Lawson, who head coach John Harbaugh said should "probably be ready to go" against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

While Baltimore wasn't completely silent at the deadline, questions remain about whether the current roster can contend for a championship. The Ravens' pass rush has been inconsistent throughout the season, and concerns persist at both guard positions.

Tuesday's deadline featured several blockbusters across the league, including defensive tackle Quinnen Williams' trade to the Dallas Cowboys. The All-Pro, multi-Pro Bowl talent had been on many Ravens fans' wish lists. Dallas sent a 2026 second-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to acquire Williams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite speculation about other available defensive tackles, Williams and Smith were the only interior linemen to change teams on deadline day. Some fans argue the Ravens should have pursued Williams aggressively, especially following Nnamdi Madubuike's season-ending neck injury. However, Baltimore operates under a "right player, right price" philosophy.

Outside of acquiring Roquan Smith for a second-round pick, fifth-round pick, and A.J. Klein, General Manager Eric DeCosta rarely moves high draft capital for splash trades.

The moves Baltimore did make show promise. The Ravens have won their last two games, with the defense improving significantly since Gilman's arrival gave safety Kyle Hamilton more freedom to impact opposing offenses. Jones brings additional pass-rush potential, having recorded 4.5 sacks in his final four games with Tennessee. His versatility to play multiple positions along the defensive line fits Baltimore's preference for multi-dimensional players.

Still, many fans remain frustrated given the franchise's championship drought and recent near-misses. While another move or two to strengthen the trenches would have been welcome, expectations were tempered by the organization's typical approach.

While the frustration is fair, it can be said that it takes two to tango, and we don't exactly know how the conversations went between DeCosta and other teams as far as trades went.

It might not mean that DeCosta wasn't aggressive in his approach, but he most likely wanted to make the right deal for the future of the team.

Not to mention the possibilities through the waiver wire.

Either way, Baltimore faces a favorable schedule over the next few weeks, but the early-season struggles have left little margin for error. Consistent excellence in all three phases will be required to make a playoff push.

The Ravens' championship aspirations now rest on maximizing their current roster, starting with Sunday's critical matchup against the Vikings.