Ravens tight end Mark Andrews says playing with QB Lamar Jackson has been the 'biggest blessing' in his career

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews briefly touched on his relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson during an interview with Good Morning Football on Thursday.

WWE superstar and Chicago Bears fan Seth Rollins asked Andrews what Jackson meant to the Ravens organization, to which Andrews replied that playing with Jackson has been the "biggest blessing of his career."

"Just being able to be around a perennial player like that, that finds a way to elevate his game each and every year. You know, the game just feels slow to him. I've just been able to play ball and have fun and try to get better and better because he's so incredibly talented and such an incredible human that coming into work every day is a blessing," Andrews said.

Jackson and Andrews have built immense chemistry since coming into the league together in 2018.

That foundation between quarterback and tight end has led to numerous touchdowns for the Ravens, with Andrews serving as a security blanket for Jackson since he became the starting quarterback.

But Jackson says he doesn't chalk their connection up to just chemistry, simplifying their bond to something a little more fun.

"I said this way back, years ago, it's just street ball. If it's not there, you make something happen. You see something in the defense, and [Mark Andrews and I] just connect," Jackson said.

Now, after eight years in the league, Andrews is the Ravens' all-time leading receiver.

"I'm extremely thankful. Being drafted here eight years ago, it's extremely humbling just to think about all the players, the coaches and this incredible organization that I've been able to play for. Without them, none of that's possible. It's been a lot of hard work, and I just think humility and gratitude is the main thing [I have]. I thank God just for allowing me to be in this position," Andrews said after the Ravens' 23-16 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Andrews will look to continue contributing to the Ravens' recent winning ways in the team's upcoming matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday.