Ravens tie NFL high with six Pro Bowl selections for 2025 Season

BALTIMORE — Six Baltimore Ravens players were voted to the Pro Bowl this year, tied for an NFL high, for outstanding performances during the 2025 season.

Safety Kyle Hamilton, fullback Patrick Ricard, linebacker Roquan Smith, punter Jordan Stout, wide receiver Zay Flowers, and center Tyler Linderbaum were all named Pro Bowlers.

Hamilton, Ricard, Smith, and Stout were all named starters. This marks the first time in Stout's career that he was named a Pro Bowler. He posted an NFL-leading punting average of 44.9 yards and is also on pace to set a single-season franchise record in both gross and net punting average.

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Mark Andrews were voted in as Pro Bowl alternates.

This is the first time since 2022 that Jackson has not been named a Pro Bowler.

Flowers makes his second consecutive Pro Bowl after becoming the first Ravens receiver to do so in 2024. He's eclipsed 1,000 yards for a second year in a row, becoming only the third Raven to record 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons.

Hamilton and Linderbaum, who were drafted in the same year, are now three-time Pro Bowlers. Hamilton became just the third Ravens defensive back to earn a Pro Bowl nod within the first four years of his career. Linderbaum is just the third offensive lineman to earn three Pro Bowl honors, joining Jonathan Ogden and Marshal Yanda.

Smith has now earned a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod, becoming the first Raven to garner the honor in each of his first four seasons with the franchise. Smith leads the team in tackles with 174, which ranks 7th in the AFC and 11th in the NFL. He's also tallied five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, three passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

Ricard is now a six-time Pro Bowler, becoming the seventh player in Ravens history to be selected to at least six Pro Bowls. Once an undrafted free agent, Ricard has elevated the Ravens' running game, becoming a key component to the success on the ground.

The Pro Bowl is set for Sunday, February 2, at 3 p.m., just one week before the Super Bowl.