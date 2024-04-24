Ravens sign wide receiver Rashod Bateman to 3-year contract extension

BALTIMORE — Just before the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have retained one of their young receivers.

The team signed Rashod Bateman to a three-year contract extension, keeping him on the team through the 2026 season.

Since being drafted in 2021, Bateman, 24, has tallied 1,167 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"We are pleased to announce that we have extended Rashod Bateman's contract through the 2026 season," said Ravens General Manager Eric Decosta, "Congratulations to Bate and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens."

The Ravens' wide receiver room consists of Bateman, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Deonte Harty, Sean Ryan, and Tylan Wallace.