Ravens sign safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to practice squad

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are signing former Texans and Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad, according to multiple reports.

Gardner-Johnson, 27, was traded by the Eagles to the Texans before the start of the 2025 season. He won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia before the trade.

He played just three games with Houston before being released.

Throughout his career, Gardner-Johnson has recorded 319 total tackles, 51 deflected passes, 18 interceptions, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The signing adds depth to a Ravens secondary depleted by injuries to Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, and Chidobe Awuzie.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the team is still evaluating the injured players but remains hopeful that many will return for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.