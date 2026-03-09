Ravens sign OG John Simpson to three-year, $30M deal, per reports

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have signed offensive guard John Simpson to a three-year, $30 million deal, per reports.

Simpson, 28, previously played for Baltimore in 2023 before signing with the New York Jets in 2024.

He protected quarterback Lamar Jackson on his road to his second MVP award.

The move helps bolster a position that Baltimore struggled with this season.

Both Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele started this year for Baltimore, a year in which Jackson was sacked 36 times, just two away from his career high.

Simpson now steps in with Faalele hitting free agency.

Expect Baltimore to look toward the draft to continue to draft offensive line depth.