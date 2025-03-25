Watch Now
Ravens sign former Bengals, Titans CB Chidobe Awuzie to one-year deal

George Walker IV/AP
Tennessee Titans cornerback Chidobe Awuzie walks off the field after an NFL football practice Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday they've agreed to terms with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on a one-year deal.

Awuzie, 29, will make his return to AFC North action after choosing to sign a three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2023 after his time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Titans released Awuzie on March 15 after he had tallied 26 tackles, one interception and four passes defended during the 2024 season.

He was initially drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.

In his career, Awuzie has tallied 395 total tackles, 66 pass deflections, seven interceptions and five forced fumbles.

With the loss of Brandon Stephens, and the release of Arthur Maulet, Awuzie joins a DB room that was in much need of depth.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
