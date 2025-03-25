Ravens sign former Bengals, Titans CB Chidobe Awuzie to one-year deal

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday they've agreed to terms with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on a one-year deal.

Awuzie, 29, will make his return to AFC North action after choosing to sign a three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2023 after his time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Titans released Awuzie on March 15 after he had tallied 26 tackles, one interception and four passes defended during the 2024 season.

He was initially drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.

In his career, Awuzie has tallied 395 total tackles, 66 pass deflections, seven interceptions and five forced fumbles.

With the loss of Brandon Stephens, and the release of Arthur Maulet, Awuzie joins a DB room that was in much need of depth.