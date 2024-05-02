Ravens sign five rookies to contracts as minicamp begins

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With rookie minicamp getting under way, the Baltimore Ravens are putting pen to paper with this year's rookie class.

According to the team, five rookies have signed so far.

Nate Wiggins was the first first-round pick from this year's class to sign a deal, according to the NFL.

Done deal for @WigginNathaniel on the first day of rookie minicamp!! pic.twitter.com/DITlYvXOr2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 2, 2024

Roger Rosengarten, T.J. Tampa, Nick Samac, and Sanoussi Kane have also signed their deals.

Still to sign their deals, Devontez Walker, Rasheen Ali, Adisa Isaac, and quarterback Devin Leary.