Ravens select Safety Malaki Starks with the 27th pick in the NFL Draft

Jeff Roberson/AP
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks poses after being chosen by the Baltimore Ravens with the 27th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
The Ravens defense just got better. Baltimore drafted Malaki Starks with the No. 27 overall pick.

The move pushes the team closer to reaching their goal in the secondary of having a "no fly zone."

The Georgia Bulldog "plays like a Raven." He's a Swiss army knife which the team loves.

He's a tough defender, great tackler, who can give a boost to the run and pass defense.

This will allow Kyle Hamilton to continue to comfortably play center field and freelance as needed.

