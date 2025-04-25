Ravens select Safety Malaki Starks with the 27th pick in the NFL Draft

The Ravens defense just got better. Baltimore drafted Malaki Starks with the No. 27 overall pick.

The move pushes the team closer to reaching their goal in the secondary of having a "no fly zone."

With the 27th overall pick, Ravens go Safety picking Malaki Starks out of Georgia. — Xavier Wherry (@XavierWherryTV) April 25, 2025

The Georgia Bulldog "plays like a Raven." He's a Swiss army knife which the team loves.

He's a tough defender, great tackler, who can give a boost to the run and pass defense.

This will allow Kyle Hamilton to continue to comfortably play center field and freelance as needed.