Ravens select Penn State G Olaivavega Ioane with the 14th pick in 2026 NFL Draft

BALTIMORE — Ravens Flock... The Pick Is In

With the 14th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected Olaivavega Ioane, guard out of Penn State.

Ioane, 22, was described as "physical and tough" by Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta just weeks ahead of the draft.

Before being drafted, Ioane said he had a good feeling the Ravens were interested in him, especially after his Top 30 visit.

He says he wants to come in and earn his role on the offensive line.

Both DeCosta and head coach Jesse Minter said this was viewed as a draft to address the trenches, and Baltimore selected Ioane to bolster a unit that struggled in 2025.

Baltimore still has Emery Jones, whom they drafted in 2025, who could provide competition for Ioane in the upcoming training camp.

While it wasn't the most exotic pick, the Ravens addressed a significant need heading into 2026.

The Ravens have 10 more selections in this draft, barring a trade, with picks at 45 and 80 on Day 2.

Expect Baltimore to look more towards the offensive line, defensive line, and potentially tight end.