Ravens select Missouri edge rusher Zion Young with 45th pick in 2026 NFL Draft

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have selected Missouri edge rusher Zion Young with the 45th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Young earned first-team all-SEC honors in 2025, while primarily lining up in a three-point stance, according to analysts.

In his collegiate career, Young tallied 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and five pass deflections.

The addition helps a Ravens defensive line that has recently added Trey Hendrickson, and still has Mike Green and Tavius Robinson.

After only tallying 30 sacks in 2025, Baltimore is looking to use Young's ability to pressure with force around the edge to get to the quarterback.