Ravens select Clemson CB Nate Wiggins with the 30th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the 30th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins.

Wiggins, 20, fills a need that the Ravens had been seeking at the cornerback position.

This years draft set the record for the most offensive players taken in the first round with 20, with the first defensive player not being taken until pick 15.

With pick No. 30 we have selected CB Nate Wiggins❗



With most of the offensive lineman going earlier in the draft, corner was the next best thing for Baltimore.

Wiggins will join a defense that was ranked number one in multiple categories, including scoring.

Baltimore is set to pick again at pick 62 and pick 93 on Friday.