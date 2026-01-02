Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ravens retain veteran NT John Jenkins on $2M extension

Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle John Jenkins (94) takes to the field before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, October 5, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens signed nose tackle John Jenkins to a one-year extension.

According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the deal is worth approximately $2 million.

Jenkins, 36, signed his first career extension after being on 11 consecutive one-year deals throughout his NFL tenure.

"Man, I'm excited. I'm pretty sure y'all have done your jobs, [so you] know that I've been around the whole [United States]. Having my first extension in 13 years, I'm excited," Jenkins said.

This season, Jenkins has helped Baltimore establish a strong run defense that ranks 11th in the league. The team is allowing 107.1 rushing yards per game.

Jenkins has recorded 36 total tackles, one sack, one pass deflection, and two forced fumbles.

The Ravens bring back a solid contributor for the 2026 season.

