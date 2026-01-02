Ravens retain veteran NT John Jenkins on $2M extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens signed nose tackle John Jenkins to a one-year extension.

According to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the deal is worth approximately $2 million.

Jenkins, 36, signed his first career extension after being on 11 consecutive one-year deals throughout his NFL tenure.

"Man, I'm excited. I'm pretty sure y'all have done your jobs, [so you] know that I've been around the whole [United States]. Having my first extension in 13 years, I'm excited," Jenkins said.

This season, Jenkins has helped Baltimore establish a strong run defense that ranks 11th in the league. The team is allowing 107.1 rushing yards per game.

Jenkins has recorded 36 total tackles, one sack, one pass deflection, and two forced fumbles.

The Ravens bring back a solid contributor for the 2026 season.