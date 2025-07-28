Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local SportsFootballRavens Football

Actions

Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson joins Madden's 99 Club

Lamar Jackson
Gail Burton/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's training camp in Owings Mills, Md., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Lamar Jackson
Posted

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson joins another elite club, this time in video game fashion.

It was announced Monday morning that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback will be joining the 99 Club for Madden 26.

Jackson was not rated 99 overall in Madden 25 when the game initially released, but was pushed to the maxed out rating as a result of his performance throughout the season.

Running back Derrick Henry was boosted to a 99 overall as well last year.

Wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman gave Jackson his official 99 Club chain, something he's wanted for a while now.

"Shout out EA, Shout out Madden. Shout out to the 99 Club," Jackson said.

He joins, Lane Johnson, Ja'Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, Josh Allen, and Myles Garrett in this year's club.

Madden 26 is expected to release on August 14.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are