Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson joins Madden's 99 Club

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson joins another elite club, this time in video game fashion.

It was announced Monday morning that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback will be joining the 99 Club for Madden 26.

Jackson was not rated 99 overall in Madden 25 when the game initially released, but was pushed to the maxed out rating as a result of his performance throughout the season.

Running back Derrick Henry was boosted to a 99 overall as well last year.

Wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman gave Jackson his official 99 Club chain, something he's wanted for a while now.

"Shout out EA, Shout out Madden. Shout out to the 99 Club," Jackson said.

He joins, Lane Johnson, Ja'Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, Josh Allen, and Myles Garrett in this year's club.

Madden 26 is expected to release on August 14.