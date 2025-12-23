Ravens QB Tyler Huntley hosts toy drive for foster children at M&T Bank Stadium

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley hosted a toy drive at M&T Bank Stadium, collecting toys and gift cards for families in the Baltimore area despite the team's recent loss.

WATCH: Huntley hosts toy drive for foster children at M&T Bank Stadium

The toy drive specifically benefits foster children, a cause that holds personal significance for Huntley.

"My three little sisters growing up and they were foster kids, so, you know, it's always felt good to give back and to those kids that are in need," Huntley said.

Huntley also expressed that it's a blessing for him to be able to give back during the holidays.

The quarterback's charitable efforts demonstrate his commitment to supporting vulnerable children in the community, drawing from his own family's experience with the foster care system.

