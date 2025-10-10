Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will miss Sunday's game vs. Rams, but team expects several starters to return

BALTIMORE — Alright Ravens Flock, do you want the good news or bad news first? Well, let's just go with the bad news.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury, according to the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Jackson out again, Cooper Rush will make his second start for the Ravens.

In the Ravens' 44-10 loss to the Texans, Rush threw for 179 yards and was intercepted three times.

Rush said Friday he's working on getting on the same page with his teammates and limiting turnovers.

"You have to take care of the ball, especially as a quarterback; it's your job. So, I definitely want one back. For sure the [interception pass that was intended for] Derrick [Henry], but you just have to make decisions [and] trust your feet. That usually leads to good things," Rush said.

Along with Jackson, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, and fullback Pat Ricard, who had been ramping up in practice lately, are out for Sunday.

Wide receiver Devontez Walker, who was a limited participant in practice until Friday, will also be out with an oblique injury.

Rookie tackle Emery Jones was a full participant in practice all week but will miss Sunday's game as he continues to get ready following his absence from all of training camp.

On the bright side, Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, and Ronnie Stanley don't have an injury designation, meaning they will return Sunday after missing last week's game against the Texans.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the team has responded well to practice this week.

"They were locked in from the beginning; they have been all season. They had a really, really strong week of practice [and are] excited to go play the game. These guys, they have the right temperament. They're the right kind of people, and I'm proud to be coaching them. I am looking forward to taking the field with them on Sunday," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens will look to keep the Rams' high-powered offense at bay to avoid a 1-5 start to the season before the bye week.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.