Ravens QB Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for Sunday's game against Texans

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have officially ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Kyle Hamilton, Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, Patrick Ricard, and Emery Jones are also not playing on Sunday, according to the final injury report.

With Jackson out, quarterback Cooper Rush will start, with Tyler Huntley backing him up.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh praised both quarterbacks' preparation.

"Cooper [Rush] has had a great week of practice. I don't think Tyler [Huntley] had an incompletion today. He was really good today. [He] had a great day today. If it's those two guys [playing on Sunday], then they'll be ready to roll. Our offense will be ready to go," Harbaugh said.

Rush told reporters Friday that he views this game no differently than any other, despite the high stakes. It's a must-win for a Ravens team trying to overcome a 1-3 start.

He expressed his excitement for Sunday.

"This is what you work for [and what] you prepare for. Like I said, getting the whole week to actually go out and practice it, too, it's a lot better than just coming in with no practice reps in the middle of a game, so I've enjoyed that," Rush said.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.