Ravens QB Lamar Jackson among many key starters missing from Wednesday's practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Not long ago, the Baltimore Ravens enjoyed multiple days without practice injuries, but the past two weeks have been the complete opposite.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury. Jackson's absence comes after being sacked five times during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, with four sacks coming from All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett alone in the first half.

Jackson also missed last Wednesday's practice with knee soreness but still practiced both Thursday and Friday before starting against the Browns, so panic may not be necessary.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn't elaborate on Jackson's absence but stated that "it wasn't in his best interest to practice today" and that the team would evaluate his status on Thursday.

Injury Report

Several other Ravens players also missed Wednesday's practice:

Safety Kyle Hamilton (shoulder/groin)

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle)

Tight end Isaiah Likely (calf)

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring)

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (illness)

Guard Andrew Vorhees (foot)

Cornerback Keyon Martin (rib)

Harbaugh told reporters Monday that Martin had to stay overnight in Cleveland for observation, but it was determined to be nothing serious.

"There was some concern about putting him on the plane. They wanted to do some tests, and it didn't turn out to be a thing that was a problem that way, so [Keyon Martin] flew back the next morning," Harbaugh said.

Positive Updates

On a brighter note, cornerback Marlon Humphrey returned to practice at limited capacity after missing Sunday's game due to a finger injury. Running back Justice Hill also returned and practiced fully. Harbaugh said both players looked good during practice.

Harbaugh added that safety Ar'Darius Washington and outside linebacker Tavius Robinson remain on schedule in their recovery processes.

Offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. is also making "very good progress" in his return.

"It's only been about three to four weeks. One of the weeks was a no pads [practice]. It was a Thursday night week. I think his first week was the Miami game, so I would say he's made excellent progress, and he's getting pretty close to being ready to play," Harbaugh said.