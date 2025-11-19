Ravens players fund turkey giveaway for Baltimore families ahead of Thanksgiving

Baltimore Ravens players made a personal investment in their community today, funding and distributing turkeys to families in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

WATCH: Ravens players fund Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Baltimore Ravens players fund Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Baltimore

The team hosted one of their nine turkey distributions at Bon Secours Community Works in West Baltimore.

Players handed out turkeys and boxes of sides to families preparing for the holiday, with the giveaway funded entirely by the players themselves.

"The Ravens are such an important part of our community, and so many of our residents are big Ravens fans. For them to be able to come and actually meet a player, it's just like a highlight of their week, a highlight of their holiday season," a representative said.

The Ravens are distributing more than 1,900 turkeys this week and next across Baltimore.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.