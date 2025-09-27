Ravens place Nnamdi Madubuike on injured reserve

BALTIMORE — Ravens have placed defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike on injured reserve.

According to ESPN, this is due to a neck injury he sustained in the team's win against the Cleveland Browns.

This sidelines the Pro Bowler for a minimum of four games and quite possibly longer.

Since the start of the 2023 season, Madubuike has 21.5 sacks, the most by any defensive tackle in the league.

The team has also placed starting defensive end Broderick Washington on injured reserve as well. This is due to an injured ankle.

The team will look to avoid a 1-3 start as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs without their best defensive lineman.