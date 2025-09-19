Ravens open new 'Flock Shop' at M&T Bank Stadium ahead of Monday Night Football

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have officially opened a new team store at M&T Bank Stadium, giving fans a fresh destination to purchase Ravens merchandise as the team prepares to host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

The new "Flock Shop" features an extensive selection of Ravens gear, including jerseys, footballs and touchdown chains. The store aims to provide fans with a comprehensive shopping experience for all their Ravens merchandise needs.

One fan expressed enthusiasm about both the new store and the team's prospects for the season.

"We're going, we are going. Everybody's hyped up, the vibe is there, the initiative is there, the drive is there, we are going," Sharyn Shaw said when asked about the Ravens' Super Bowl chances this season.

To encourage fans to visit the new location, the Ravens are offering promotional incentives. The first 250 fans in line will receive a free Ravens 30th anniversary T-shirt. The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The store opening comes as excitement builds for Monday night's game, which will be broadcast on WMAR. It's one of two Ravens games the station will air this year, with the other being the team's October 30 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

