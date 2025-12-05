Ravens' OC Todd Monken believes Lamar Jackson will play vs. Steelers despite QB missing Thursday practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice, marking a fourth consecutive week that he's missed at least one day of practice.

He practiced at a limited capacity on Wednesday, the usual day these past couple of weeks he would not be on the practice field.

Jackson has appeared on the injury report frequently lately with injuries to his lower extremities, including his foot, ankle, and hamstring.

Although Jackson did not practice, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken says he expects to see Jackson playing on Sunday and praised his toughness.

"He's battling each week, trying to get healthy enough to be able to play every Sunday. That's what I see out of him. I see a guy that's battling little nagging injuries, things that are stopping him from being able to get out there every day and practice. So again, that's what I see – I see a guy battling," Monken said.

The Ravens are coming off another sluggish offensive performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, scoring just 14 points against a defense that ranked in the bottom five in multiple statistical categories.

Turnovers were the primary factor limiting the offense. The Ravens turned the ball over five times on Thanksgiving night, with two fumbles and an interception from Jackson, one fumble from Isaiah Likely, and another from Zay Flowers. Baltimore fell to Cincinnati 32-14 in Joe Burrow's return.

Monken said improving ball security has been discussed extensively, especially against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that thrives on creating additional offensive possessions through turnovers.

"Last year we talked about it – [when] getting ready for the Steelers – [you know that] they do a great job of punching at the ball, getting around the football, and it's been a huge part of their success. And when you look over the years – at least since I've been here – not only against the Steelers, [but] when we don't turn it over, we usually put ourselves in a heck of a position to win. And it's obviously heightened after last weekend, in terms of turning the ball over. So, you're working on it diligently in your individual [drills] and with the scout team punching at the ball," he said.

Both the Ravens and Steelers sit at 6-6 on the season, with Sunday's matchup crucial for determining who gains the upper hand in the AFC North race.