Ravens' Nate Wiggins partners with United Way to combat food insecurity in Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins teamed up with United Way of Central Maryland to help families in need through a fresh food distribution event in the Poppleton neighborhood.

Volunteers packed and distributed fresh food to local families during the community outreach effort. The food distribution was made possible through a grant from Wiggins and Safeway, while BGE also partnered with United Way to support a resource fair during the distribution.

The initiative focused on providing fresh ingredients rather than standard packaged items, emphasizing quality nutrition for participating families.

"I see hope. I see joy. I see, um, intention really. We're able to partner with amazing organizations that can provide fresh foods, right? So not just a turnkey, you know, your standard box things that may or may not be used, but it's really fresh ingredients that can kind of create memories and a delicious meal at the end of the day," Wiggins said.

As food costs remain high across the region, this distribution represents one way United Way and its partners are working to fight food insecurity in Baltimore communities. The organizations plan to host similar events every other month to provide ongoing support to families facing nutritional challenges.

The partnership demonstrates how professional athletes, local businesses, and nonprofit organizations can collaborate to address pressing community needs while building stronger connections with residents.

