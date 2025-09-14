Ravens mark 30th anniversary with bounce-back win over Joe Flacco and the Browns

It's celebration Sunday.

Today isn’t Thursday, but it’s all about throwbacks. The Ravens are celebrating their 30-year anniversary. The end zone art looks like days of yesteryear at the old Memorial Stadium. Last but not least, good ol' SB MVP Joe Flacco makes his return playing against his old team.

The Ravens look to turn the page on the blow lead nightmare that was last week.

QUARTER 1

Browns first drive

The Ravens defense is dropping back far letting the Browns have everything underneath.

Browns were able to dunk and dunk to their TE’s Njoku and Fannie Jr, but were eventually forced to punt.

Ravens first drive

Ravens start out with runs out of shotgun - nothing. Mr. Always making a play - Tylan Wallace picks up the first down on third down.

Nice screen to Zay flowers gaining 7 yards making 2nd and 3.

Browns defense force Ravens to go three and out.

I would like to see the Ravens roll Lamar out. They need to utilize more play action from under center.

Browns 2nd Drive

Sometimes the threat of Henry is just as good as Henry getting the ball.

Ravens defense looking good on second drive telling the Browns we want the back.

The Colorado Bison LaJontay Wester gets a great kick return getting the Ravens to mid-field

RAVENS 2nd Drive

Lamar hits Bateman for a nice first down gain. 7 bounces off a tackle to move the sticks

Zay takes the up to the line. Andrews does his version of the tush push to convert.

Ravens go three and out after Lamar missing Bateman on third down

Tyler Loop sinks it.

Ravens 3-0

Ravens pass rush looking night and day from last week. They are getting to Flacco and getting him out of his comfort zone. Ravens force third and out.

Lamar has looked a little off today on some throws to Zay and Bateman.

Lamar sacked for a 10 yard loss. Stanley is getting beat by Miles Garrett. Miles ruined anything the Ravens had planned on that drive.

Ravens punt

2nd Quarter

Browns moving the ball on the ground.

Roquan got to Flacco on a critical 2nd down

Mads got to Flacco on a third down.

Ravens Special Team missile Jake Hummel block punt and get the ball deep in Browns territory.

Lamar throws a dart to Tylan Wallace for a TD. Tylan yet again making plays every time he gets a shot.

Browns are moving and they down to midfield on a big pass by Flacco to Jeudy

Roquan is looking leagues better than he did last week tackling almost any browns player he can get his hands on for a loss.

Ravens defense force another 3 and out.

Ravens backed in deep in their own territory after the kickoff. They got nothing of note. They punt the ball.

Ravens force another another third and out. Mike Green almost got the sack on Flacco. So, at the point, I’m not sure if the Browns O-Line is bad or if the Ravens pass rush is better than we thought.

Ravens back deep in their territory again off the Browns punt.

Lamar is able to get some room in throwing to Zay and Andrews but they get some short of the marker.

They try to get the Browns to jump offsides with the mark Andrews rush push formation.

Ravens punt.

Ravens pass rush is getting home.

Spoke too soon. Flacco gets a big conversion to Njoku on third on long.

The Ravens secondary are playing so far off but still giving up chucks. It’s baffling.

Browns good on FG

Score 10-3

3rd Quarter

Lamar throws a long ball to D-Hop. On first glance it looks like a TD but the catch brings the them to first and goal.

BIG PLAY TO @DeAndreHopkins!!!



RULED DOWN AT THE 1/2-YARD LINE. TUNE IN IN CBS / @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/tPpWrSGK0e — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2025

Zaire Paden Drops a TD pass.

Mark gets the ball punched out in the endzone. Ravens have to kick.

Tyler Loop sinks it. A huge catch by D-Hop rendered null and void. Tragic.

Score: Ravens 13-3

Again, I have to question the play calling here. Why not go heavy and run Henry? Yes the Browns have been great at stopping Henry this game but you have to believe in him on the goal line. He’s bound to punch it in eventually..

Tyler Loop kicks the ball out of bounds giving the Browns great field position.

This team continues to not know who and where they are during games.

These are the mistakes that the Ravens pay for in big spots during the season.

Wiggins gets a huge pick and takes it down within the 20.

Ravens struggling to get anything in the redzone again. They have to go for it on 4th down. Lamar hits Tez Walker for a TD on a play action roll out.

Score Ravens 20-3

Hamilton comes up with a prime time hit to stop Fannie short. The Browns go for it. Humphrey tipped the pass and Tillman caught it in the end zone for a TD.

For the second week in a row. Teams get lucky on a tip drill against the Ravens. The Ravens corners want to desperately make plays. That's evident, but in this situation, the ball has to be knocked to the ground. This can't happen against better teams.

Score: Ravens 20-10

Ravens move and grove down field. Lamar Hit Tez Walker for a 24-yard-TD.

Score: Ravens 27-10

Tez has been a redzone monster today.

ALL HE DOES IS CATCH TOUCHDOWNS!!!



THAT'S 2 FOR @DevontezWalker!!!! Tune in on CBS / @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/STl7jRlKjv — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2025

Ravens are everywhere in the Browns backfield. Tavious Robinson forces a fumble. Roquan would pick it up for a 64-yard TD.

STRIP-SACK!!!!



ROQUAN SMITH RECOVERS AND TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE!!!!!



Tune in on CBS / @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/AjjkZz2qbd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2025

Score: Ravens 34-10

Ravens force another punt.

Lamar drops another tear drop for D-Hop for a defender blanketing him. This time, it’s in the end zone for 6.

Incredible.@DeAndreHopkins with ANOTHER great catch in the end zone!!!! Tune in on CBS and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/MujbZ1ZAGl — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2025

Score:

Ravens 41-6

Dillion Gabriel is in for the Browns. He’s moves them down the field in garbage time for a TD.

Final Score:

Ravens 41-17

Final Thoughts:

The Ravens bounce back after an ugly one-point loss in Buffalo. Needless to say, this was a necessary victory to prevent getting into another 0-2 hole.

However, in this game, there were some mind-boggling calls, which may have led to a loss if the Browns were better on offense.

Most notably passing on first and goal after the huge catch by D-Hop, which put the Ravens on the goal line. The Ravens wind up getting a FG, but why not just simply punch it in with Henry there?

These are critical coaching mistakes that could possibly lead to losses. Even in a win, they look sloppy at certain points.

The Good:

On the bright side, Lamar turned it around after a spotty first half in the passing game.

Number 8 ends his day 19-29, 225 yds for 4 TDs.

Zay Flowers has probably sealed his case for being the number one WR on the depth chart with 7 catches for 75 yds.

Two was the magic number for the majority of receiving corps.

Tez Walker had two catches for two touchdowns. Tylan Wallace had two catches, and one of them was a touchdown.

DeAndre Hopkins had two huge catches. Each time defenders were draped all over him, and he still came down with it.

His second was a TD. They say the old man is washed. He may not be getting any separation, but he's going up on the ladder and fixing the lightbulb every time.

After the defense got a much-deserved lashing locally and nationally, they showed up today. Halting Joe Flacco at 199 yards passing with one TD and one INT.

The blitz got to Joe, stopping him and the Browns offense from creating any consistent rhythm through the game.

Roquan seems to be back to his old form. He was tracking the ball like a land shark today with 9 tackles and 6 assists.

Wiggins also redeemed himself with a key interception.

Health may not be wealth this week:

OLB Kyle Van Noy went out with a hamstring injury earlier in the game. CB Marlon Humphrey seems to have a groin injury. RB Rasheen Ali left with a concussion.

Next man up:

The Detroit Lions are coming to town next week, and the defense needs to be on its A game to stop their high-powered offense.