Ravens legends Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda advance to Hall of Fame final 15

BALTIMORE — Two Ravens favorites are on their way to being immortalized.

Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda are in the final 15 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

In addition to being a Super Bowl Champion with the Ravens, Suggs is a 7-time Pro Bowl, 1-time All-Pro, and 2011 AP Defensive Player of the Year. PoY, 2003 Ap Def RoY, 2011 PFWA Def. Poy and 2003 PFWA Def Roy.

In addition to being a Super Bowl Champion with the Ravens, Yanda is an 8× Pro Bowler, 2× First-Team All-Pro, 5× Second-Team All-Pro, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, and PFWA All-Rookie Team.

As a testament to their greatness, their retirements have left craters yet to be filled in the current Ravens rosters.

Their eventual inductions are yet another notch in the wizard's, former Ravens GM, Ozzie Newsome's belt, who is also responsible for picking Ravens legends, Ray Lewis, Johnathan Ogden, Ed Reed, and more.