Ravens Leadership Institute brings 100 Baltimore high school students together for year-long program

The Ravens aren't just focused on the field.

WATCH: Ravens invest in Baltimore youth with 7th annual Leadership Institute program

The team is helping to build the next generation of leaders. Over 100 students from 30 high schools in the Baltimore area are participating in the 7th annual Leadership Institute.

This year-long program teaches students skills like building a brand and leading community. The goal is to invest in the city's future.

"These are the future leaders, not just in T.Rowe Price and the Baltimore Ravens, but in and around the world. So the small things that we get to talk about over the next 6 to 7 sessions, hopefully we'll be planting really powerful seeds for the future," said a program leader.

Students will meet monthly for workshops and networking opportunities throughout the school year.

