Ravens Injury Report: Lamar Jackson returns to practice, says he's 'good'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As expected, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.

During the post-practice press conference, Jackson said that he's "good" since he was able to practice and that the injuries he's been dealing with this season are "just part of football."

Jackson has been sacked 23 times so far this season, which is the total times he was sacked the whole 2024 season. The team has also called fewer designed runs for Jackson.

While he doesn't believe fewer designed runs are the missing component for an offense that has struggled lately, he was shocked by how much he's been sacked this year.

"Damn. I have to talk to the offensive line about that. I'm going to holler at my guys about that, man. I am going to talk to my guys about that," Jackson said.

This marks the second consecutive week that Jackson has missed a Wednesday practice and returned the following day.

When asked if this will become a norm for him the rest of the season: "Probably. We'll see how it goes though. [We] have to see how [head] Coach [John Harbaugh] feels about it."

More positive updates

Many key starters also returned to the practice field Thursday, including:

• Safety Kyle Hamilton (Limited, shoulder/groin)

• Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (Full, finger)

• Tight end Isaiah Likely (Limited, calf)

• Inside Linebacker Roquan Smith (Limited, hamstring)

• Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (Full, illness)

• Guard Andrew Vorhees (Limited, foot)

Hamilton has been instrumental in helping the Ravens defense turn a corner in recent weeks, especially in the team's blitz packages.

Since moving down into the box, he has wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks, while safety Alohi Gilman and rookie safety Malaki Starks handle the secondary.

Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Hamilton has handled the workload extremely well and praised his football IQ, while also noting that it's been difficult not to overuse him given all the strengths he possesses.

"The biggest thing is [Kyle Hamilton] is still human, and you want to let him go out there and play fast. So, we're definitely mindful of that, and there are a lot more things that we would like to do, but you have to build up to that. Like I said, he's done a great job, and we just continually and slowly add more to his plate. He already has a lot on his plate, and I just think that the way the system is built, the way that the coaches coach, and the way that the players prepare — it allows him to go out there and play multiple positions, because we teach it in concepts. So as long as he understands the concepts, he'll be able to do a lot of different things for us," Orr said.

Still not practicing

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle) and cornerback Keyon Martin (rib) remain out of practice.

No updates were provided Thursday, but both players will likely miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets.