Ravens host Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation recipients at minicamp, honoring military families' sacrifices

The Baltimore Ravens welcomed special guests to their minicamp practice today, hosting students and families from the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.

This marks the second year the Ravens have partnered with the foundation, which supports the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen through academic scholarships.

The foundation awarded over $12 million in scholarships this year alone, helping military children pursue their educational dreams.

One of those scholarship recipients, Eve Joyce, expressed her gratitude for the recognition of military families.

"I think growing up in a marine family has been so unique to me. My dad also is a firefighter, so we're very like public service oriented and being able to like express how much that means to me and how much our family like works hard to help other people it was just great to be able to share that with other people and have other people listen," Joyce said.

Joyce, will attend Stevenson University this fall and was thrilled to watch the team practice as part of this special event.

The partnership between the Ravens and the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation highlights the organization's commitment to supporting military families and their children's educational pursuits.

