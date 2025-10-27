Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expects QB Lamar Jackson to play against Dolphins on Thursday night

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that he expects quarterback Lamar Jackson to suit up against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Jackson has been sidelined since Week 4 with a hamstring injury but was listed as a full participant in Monday's walk-through practice.

The quarterback returned to practice last week, participating at limited capacity for the first two days before Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Although he was upgraded to "full participant" status on Friday, the Ravens ruled him out Saturday after downgrading him back to "limited."

Multiple reports indicate the NFL is investigating Jackson's Saturday status change.

Other players on Monday's injury report included linebacker Teddye Buchanan (calf), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and cornerbacks T.J. Tampa (shoulder) and Nate Wiggins (groin). All participated at limited capacity.

The Ravens (2-5) are coming off an impressive win against the Bears, led by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. With all three AFC North rivals losing Sunday, Baltimore could move into contention with a victory over Miami, who dominated Atlanta in their last outing.

Although the Ravens' schedule eases in the second half, the team acknowledges they must execute consistently to capitalize on their remaining opportunities.

With the trade deadline approaching, a Thursday night win could position the Ravens as buyers, seeking key pieces to bolster their playoff push.

Baltimore practices again Tuesday before traveling to Miami Wednesday.