Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announces slew of coaching hires

After their success during the 2023-2024 season, it was no secret that the Baltimore Ravens would not be able to hold on to a good majority of their coaching staff. Now, they're working to fill those voids.

On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh announced Mark DeLeone, Dennis Johnson, Doug Mallory, and Travelle Wharton will be joining the coaching staff.

DeLeone replaces newly promoted defensive coordinator Zach Orr as the inside linebackers coach.

The 36-year-old recently was a defensive analyst with the University of Kansas. Before joining the Jayhawks, he aided defensive units for the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Jets.

Under DeLeone's tutelage, All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith produced triple-digit tackles, finishing as the league's only defender to record at least 100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and multiple sacks and interceptions.

Unlike DeLeone or any of the other hires, Johnson has no pro-level coaching experience. He recently led Baylor's defensive line. Before then, he assisted LSU's defense.

He will now lead the Ravens' defensive line.

“Dennis has a tremendous track record of developing defenders at the collegiate level, and his units' high energy and consistent technique have always stood out. As both a player and coach, he has helped his teams perform at championship levels. We believe his passion, insight, and expertise make him a great addition to our coaching staff.”

Mallory, the new defensive backs coach, brings 36 years of coaching experience to the team. He served as Michigan's defensive analyst from 2021 to 2023.

His run in the NFL began in 2015 with the Atlanta Falcons. He also had a hand in helping the Falcons reach the Super Bowl in 2016.

Mallory returned to the collegiate level in 2021.

Finally, Wharton, the new assistant offensive line coach.

He previously held a coaching position with the Washington Commanders and, prior to that, the Carolina Panthers.

In 2023, under Wharton’s leadership, Washington’s rushing attack posted the league’s seventh-most yards per rush (4.4) and ranked fourth in first downs per rush (27.6%). As Carolina’s assistant offensive line coach in 2018, Wharton’s unit helped the offense rank No. 1 in yards per rush (5.1) and No. 4 in rush yards per game (133.5).