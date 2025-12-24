BALTIMORE — Ravens focus on fixing mistakes after Patriots loss, Lamar Jackson's status unclear.

WATCH: Ravens prepare for Packers after Patriots loss Ravens prepare for Packers after Patriots loss

After their loss against the Patriots, the Ravens are now looking ahead, focused on fixing mistakes and preparing for a crucial matchup this weekend.

Lamar Jackson's status is still unclear after he had to leave the game early with a back injury. But head coach John Harbaugh addressed why Derrick Henry didn't touch the ball on the final drive.

On offense, the focus remains on execution and limiting the mistakes that stalled drives.

"We looked like our old selves. We really did. I mean, we were better in the red zone. We were much better on third downs. We kept drives going. We ran the ball well, we threw it well. We just unfortunately shot ourselves in the foot," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens head to Green Bay this weekend. The team will see how the week goes before deciding who will start at quarterback.

