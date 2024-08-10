Ravens fall to Eagles in preseason home opener

BALTIMORE — Football is back in Baltimore as the Ravens took on the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason opener.

It was an opportunity for athletes to showcase their talents and compete for a roster spot before the regular season begins.

A few players from the Ravens' 2024 draft class made their preseason debut. Roger Rosengarten, Sanoussi Kane, and Devin Leary all saw playing time Friday night.

Nate Wiggins, the team's first-round draft pick, began the game with multiple pass deflections.

He left the game early with a shoulder injury but had 3 total tackles and 3 pass deflections.

Kane also left the game with a stinger and did not return.

Linebacker Chris Board also left the game with a possible concussion.

In the first half, veteran Josh Johnson took the helm at quarterback.

This was not an action-packed game by any means. Philadelphia scored the first touchdown. Kenny Pickett hit rookie running back Will Shipley for a 7-yard completion.

Ravens would answer that touchdown with a field goal.

They scored another field goal in the second quarter, making the game 6-6 at halftime.

Leary entered at quarterback to begin the 3rd.

The Ravens' offense looked lackadaisical, to say the least, but the team was able to put together their first scoring drive in the 4th quarter after a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Leary to make the game 13-13.

Philadelphia got the ball back and drove down the field to try to end the game with a field goal, but kicker Jake Elliott missed the kick.

But the game was not over yet.

Quarterback Emory Jones fumbled with seconds left in the 4th, leaving the Eagles in range to kick the game-winning field goal.

Baltimore would fall to the Eagles 16-13.

The Ravens will be back at the Bank on August 17 to take on the Atlanta Falcons in their next preseason bout.