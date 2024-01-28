Ravens fall to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

BALTIMORE — What was meant to be a historic day for the Baltimore Ravens ended in heartbreak.

They faced the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

From Ray Lewis to Ed Reed, the stadium was packed with fans and Ravens royalty.

Chiefs won the toss and deferred, giving the Ravens the ball to start the game.

After a quick three-and-out, the Chiefs get the ball and begin their march.

Patrick Mahomes got down the field and scored on 19-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

The Ravens would get the ball again and respond when Lamar Jackson found Zay Flowers for a 30-yard touchdown pass, making the game 7-7.

The Ravens' defensive struggles continued, allowing the Chiefs to go down the field again and score on their second possession of the game.

Those struggles would soon hit the offense after Jackson fumbled off a sack from defensive end Charles Omenihu.

But Baltimore would not fold for long after finally getting the Chiefs off the field on a 4th down attempt.

Going into the half, Kansas City led 17-7.

Both defenses battled back and forth, allowing no points in the 3rd quarter.

But the story remained the Ravens' offense, which was not producing at the rate that they were during the regular season.

When Baltimore showed a hint of life, the air was sucked out of the stadium when Flowers fumbled in the end zone, forcing a touchback.

Tucker kicked a field goal late in the 4th to make it a 17-10 with just over two minutes to go.

With no timeouts, the Ravens try to get a stop on 3rd & 9, but Mahomes completes it to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to ice the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs go on to win it 17-10, heading to the Super Bowl.