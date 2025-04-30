Ravens exercise fifth-year option for Kyle Hamilton, not Tyler Linderbaum

BALTIMORE — With the deadline right around the corner, the Baltimore Ravens have made a decision when it comes to fifth-year options.

The team has chosen to exercise the fifth-year option for safety Kyle Hamilton, but not Tyler Linderbaum.

The fifth-year option is a team option that extends the four-year rookie contract of a first-round pick for an additional year, with a fully guaranteed salary.

In a statement released Wednesday, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta made it clear that the organization is working toward multi-year contracts for both players.

Both Hamilton and Linderbaum were seen as steals in the 2022 NFL Draft, making their presence felt in their respective position groups.

Since joining the Ravens, Hamilton has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice and named to the 2024 NFLPA All-Pro Team.

Linderbaum is also a two-time Pro Bowler.

When addressing the media on April 21, both Linderbaum and Hamilton said they were not worrying about contract extensions at the moment and were more focused on preparing for the upcoming season.

The deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options is May 1.