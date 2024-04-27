Ravens Day Two Draft Recap

Night two of the NFL Draft is in the books.

With the Ravens' 62nd pick they selected Washington OT Roger Rosengarten.

Rosengarten, 21, started all 13 games at right tackle in 2022 for newly-acquired Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

In his 1,158 passing snaps, he didn't allow a single sack.

He was an honorable mention for the All-Pac-12 Conference in 2023, where he started all 15 games at right tackle.

That same year, the team won the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the nation's top offensive line.

With the departure of Morgan Moses via trade, this brings in a new piece that Baltimore had been seeking.

Pick 93 was for the defense.

Baltimore selected Adisa Isaac, edge, from Penn State.

Isaac was named third-team All-Big Ten Conference after leading his team with 11 tackles for loss and 4 sacks in 2022.

In 2023, He would be named second-team, leading the team again with 16 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Both years he played in all 13 games.

With the teams first pick on night 1, they selected CB Nate Wiggins.

Barring any possible trades, Baltimore will conclude the draft picks 113, 130,165, 218, 228, and 250 on Saturday.

Day three of the 2024 NFL Draft will begin at 7:00 pm on WMAR.