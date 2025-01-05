Ravens become back-to-back AFC North Champions with 35-10 win over Browns

BALTIMORE — The Ravens came into the Bank on Saturday with one mission: Take the North.

Baltimore battled against the Cleveland Browns with home-field advantage in the playoffs on the line.

Coming off a three-game win streak in just 11 days, the team has been putting on some of its best performances, offensively and defensively,

Cleveland, with a 3-13 record, was without most of its starters, including tight end David Njoku, running back Jerome Ford, and cornerback Denzel Ward.

Baltimore's defense showed up early, getting multiple stops in the first half.

As a matter of fact, it was the defense scoring the first points of the game. Rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins' first interception of his career was taken to the house to take the lead in the first quarter.

Both Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers were injured on the same drive. Bateman returned to the game, but Flowers would not return with a knee injury.

On that same drive, Lamar Jackson would find Mark Andrews for a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Andrews would not only have a sixth consecutive game catching a touchdown pass, but would set a new career high with 11 touchdown receptions on the year. Jackson also hit touchdown pass number 40 on that play.

But he wasn't done throwing touchdowns just yet.

Jackson found Bateman for a 7-yard touchdown pass in the 3rd quarter to make the lead 21-3.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe would hit tight end Jordan Adkins for a 16-yard touchdown pass to make the score 10-21 in the 4th quarter.

The Ravens would answer with a scoring drive of their own. Derrick Henry ran it in for a 2-yard touchdown to make the score 28-10 with 6:44 left to go in the 4th quarter.

After another defensive stop, Baltimore would end another drive with a touchdown after Henry took another run for 43 yards to make it 35-10.

An interception from Michael Pierce, I wrote that right, Michael Pierce, Jackson's day would end and Josh Johnson would enter the game.

Jackson would finish with 217 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and nine carries for 63 yards.

Baltimore is now guaranteed a home playoff game and will await their official opponent for the first round.

Whoever that opponent is, they'll have a date with the Ravens at the Bank.