Ravens back at practice with slim playoff hopes

BALTIMORE — Ravens Flock if you're hanging on to hope to see your team in the playoffs we've got good news and bad news.

First, let's go ahead and rip the band-aid off.

Lamar Jackson has been listed as doubtful to play Saturday night.

After the Christmas day injury report, it looks like he will not be playing against the Packers. This comes after he took a knee to the back against the Patriots last week.

The good news back-up quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley seems ready to go.

In his last start during week 8, he led the team to a win over Chicago Bears who are at the top of the NFC North.

However, even if the Ravens can pull this one out, they still have to pray the Cleveland Browns (3-12) can find a way to beat the division leading Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6).

With the Ravens unable to claim a Wildcard spot, they need a chance to unseat the Steelers in week 17.

On the other side of this matchup the Green Bay Packers are facing their own injury woes behind the center.

The team's starting QB, Jordan Love, suffered a concussion in last week's matchup against the Bears and their backup Malik Willis injured his shoulder in the same game. Both quarterbacks were limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play Saturday night.

The Ravens are trying to avoid being eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2021.